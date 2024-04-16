The Best Way To Enjoy Coffee And Chocolate Together, According To An Expert

We're all familiar with food and wine pairings, or even the best bourbon and cheese pairings to bring out hidden flavors in brie, gouda, and camembert. But there's another dynamic duo involving zero alcohol but a lot of love. That would be two of the world's favorite consumable pleasures: coffee and chocolate. Both come from edible beans roasted and crushed to bring out inherent aromas and flavors, and both harbor energizing buzzy caffeine — but finding the perfect balance for enjoying them together can be tricky. That's why we're pleased to share some insights from an expert on the topic.

Nicole Patel, owner and chocolatier of Delysia Chocolatier in Austin, Texas, notes that enjoying coffee and chocolate together is incredibly easy due to the similarities between the beans. But pulling out the best features of each, and creating a delightful marriage of the two, takes a bit of care and understanding. That comes from two approaches: One focusing on practical tasting steps and the other exploring complementary yet complex flavor profiles.

Here's a look at each component of chocolate and coffee pairing, guided by Patel's expertise as an international award-winning chocolatier specializing in handcrafted creations. Regardless of your preferred coffee brand, type of blend, or roasting method, there's a perfect chocolate companion to discover. It's super easy once you understand the basics.