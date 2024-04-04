10 Savory Pairings For A Cup Of Coffee, According To Lomond Coffee Roasters

When it comes to coffee, pairing a cup of Joe with your favorite snack or meal can be an unbelievably satisfying experience. But why should baked goods like cinnamon rolls and coffee cake have all the fun? For those with a savory tooth or anyone looking to branch out and pair more savory-leaning items with your next coffee-related beverage, it helps to have a bit of guidance. We reached out to co-founders (and sisters) Hayley Bryant and Linzi Coe of Lomond Coffee Roasters – a women-led independent business in London — to garner their expert advice on creating the perfect savory coffee pairing. We received email responses from the Lomond Coffee Roasters team for this interview.

When it comes to pairing coffee with any food, Lomond Coffee Roasters reminds us, "You want to select foods that either mirror the flavor notes of the coffee or alternatively foods that will balance out the flavor of the coffee. For example, if you were to pair food with a full-bodied, richer coffee, you may choose to have something chocolatey or meaty to echo the depth of the coffee. However, if you were to have a fruity, acidic coffee, you may opt for foods that tend to neutralize the acidity."

Here are 10 exceptional coffee beans and suggested brunch pairings. Both the beans and brunch are sold on-site at Lomond's cafes, but could easily be purchased from the roasters and brewed at home, paired with your favorite home-cooked brunch. Alternatively, these can be suggestions for what to order at your favorite local brunch spot, wherever you are.