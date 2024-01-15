33 Rich Ricotta Cheese Recipes

Ricotta is a widely beloved cheese — although it's not a cheese in the conventional sense, as it's made from whey, which is a watery liquid byproduct of cheesemaking. It has a soft but almost crumbly texture that can be used in a surprisingly wide variety of dishes, ranging from savory meals, like lasagna and pizza, to desserts, such as cheesecake and cookies. Because of ricotta's versatility, we've collected some of our favorite ricotta cheese recipes, all in one place, to make it easier for you to use this iconic dairy product.

Whether you've got some leftover ricotta hanging out in the fridge that you need to find something to do with or you're just trying to come up with new ways to use it, we've got you covered. These ricotta recipes are sure to please every cheese lover around your dining table, whether they're partial to savory or sweet dishes — or both!