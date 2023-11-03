Cranberry Ricotta Cake Recipe

As recipe developer Jessica Morone tells us, "I feel like cranberries are such a fall fruit," and she notes that cranberry sauce is typically associated with the Thanksgiving holiday. In her opinion, though, this fruit is capable of doing so much more. As she says, "There are so many other things you can put cranberries in that a lot of people don't think of." You can use them to infuse vodka, make a refreshing rosemary mocktail, or stir them into meatballs, but they're also good in desserts such as Morone's cranberry ricotta cake.

Morone describes this cake as "fluffy [and] moist" and raves about the "delicious flavors of cranberries and oranges." This cake is really quite easy to make, too, as it bakes up in a single layer and doesn't need frosting. While it isn't the fanciest of desserts, its rustic simplicity helps make it the perfect finisher for a rich and heavy cold-weather meal.