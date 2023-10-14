Cranberry-Infused Vodka Recipe

The secret to leveling up your at-home cocktail bar is in making your own infusions. Though stunningly easy, fruit and herb-infused gins or vodkas can transform simple martinis into delicious works of art. When your guests will take a sip of their martini and wonder, "Exactly how did you make it taste this good?", you can smile smugly knowing it was just a jar and some cranberries. Then, maybe, you can give them our recipe.

This recipe developed with Michelle McGlinn infuses vodka with cranberries, orange peel, allspice, and ginger. More than just cranberry vodka, this infusion is layered with the spices of fall so that every sip is like a crisp apple pie. It blends seamlessly into martinis, adds flavor to spritzes, and delivers a sweet punch on its own, too. The best part is that it doesn't require more than a few minutes' prep and some patience. After a week, your fruit-filled vodka will be bursting with flavor and ready for all of your holiday parties.