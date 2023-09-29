Surprisingly Light Cheese And Herb Croquettes Recipe
If you're a fan of savory fried snacks (and come on, who isn't?!), then this surprisingly light cheese and herb croquette recipe is the right choice for you. Courtesy of Tasting Table recipe developer Tanika Douglas, this dish offers the perfect amount of gooey filling with a crispy seasoned shell. "Traditionally, croquettes are made using only potato, which at times can produce a heavier result," Douglas notes. "Combining the ricotta with the fluffy potato assists in creating a croquette that is moist, moreish, and light."
Served with a lemon, herb, and caper mayo-based dip, these croquettes are the ultimate finger food. Although Douglas' method involves deep frying the croquettes, she notes that an air fryer should produce equally successful results. "I adore serving these croquettes as an appetizer with the delicious sauce on the side," Douglas raves and adds, "They are crispy, golden, and irresistible with the perfect melty cheese interior!" No one will turn down this appetizer, but as Douglas points out, "These croquettes can make a fabulous vegetarian main meal." Add a side salad and dig in!
Gather the ingredients for these surprisingly light cheese and herb croquettes
For the croquettes, start by picking up some floury white potatoes. Douglas recommends using Russet potatoes because they "assist in creating light, fluffy croquettes." Additionally, she points out that "they bind well to the ricotta in this recipe," which is the next ingredient you'll need to get. Then, zest a lemon, finely grate some parmesan, and finely chop the fresh herbs: parsley, thyme, and rosemary. To season, use salt and ground black pepper. Next, grab some mozzarella cheese, all-purpose flour, eggs, panko breadcrumbs, and vegetable oil for frying.
For the dipping sauce, you'll need mayonnaise, a minced clove of garlic, the juice of a lemon, and finely chopped fresh parsley and capers. If desired, you can garnish the dish with additional fresh parsley leaves and lemon slices.
Step 1: Boil the potatoes
Wash the potatoes, then place them into a large pot and cover with cold water. Place the pot on the stove and bring to a boil. Cook the potatoes for 10-15 minutes or until tender.
Step 2: Peel the potatoes
Remove the potatoes from the water and allow to cool at room temperature. Once cool enough, peel the potatoes and discard the skin.
Step 3: Grate the potatoes
Use a box grater to grate the potatoes into a large bowl.
Step 4: Combine the croquette ingredients
Add the ricotta, lemon zest, parmesan, parsley, thyme, rosemary, salt, and pepper to the bowl of potatoes. Mix well to combine.
Step 5: Stuff the croquettes with cheese
Add 2 heaped tablespoons of the potato mixture to the palm of your hand, then break off a few pieces of mozzarella (or chop up the cheese beforehand) and place them into the center of the potato mixture.
Step 6: Shape the croquettes
Close the croquette to conceal the cheese and shape the mixture into a pointed oblong. Set aside and repeat with the remaining potato mixture and mozzarella. (You should have enough for 18 croquettes.)
Step 7: Prep the breading ingredients
Set out 3 medium-sized bowls, then add the flour, eggs, and breadcrumbs into their own bowl. Use a fork to whisk the eggs well until combined.
Step 8: Bread the croquettes
Dip each croquette into the flour, then into the egg, and then into the breadcrumbs to thoroughly coat. Set aside.
Step 9: Prep the sauce
To make the sauce, add the mayonnaise, minced garlic, lemon juice, parsley, capers, salt, and pepper to a bowl, and mix well.
Step 10: Heat the frying oil
Place a medium pot on the stovetop over medium-high heat and add in the vegetable oil. Heat the oil to 350 F.
Step 11: Fry the croquettes
Fry the croquettes in batches of 3 for 2 minutes each, or until dark golden brown and crispy.
Step 12: Drain the croquettes
Remove the croquettes from the pot and place onto a paper towel-lined plate to drain off any excess oil.
Step 13: Serve the croquettes
Place the warm croquettes onto a large serving plate along with the sauce. Garnish with the parsley leaves and lemon slice, if using, and enjoy.
What kind of cheese should you use for croquettes?
Cheesy croquettes are only as good as the cheese you add to them, and Douglas instructs that "the best mozzarella to use in this croquette recipe is fior di latte or mozzarella di bufala." She explains further, "Both of these cheeses have structural integrity, which means they will be easy to roll into the croquettes while melting nicely once cooked." Aside from the consistency, Douglas adds, "The light, creamy flavor of the mozzarella pairs well with the vibrant, aromatic herbs."
If you can't find mozzarella or want to try a different type of cheese, Douglas says, "I would recommend using Gruyère, provolone, or shredded cheddar, which will result in a sharper flavor." And of course, dairy-free croquette lovers don't need to miss out on this tasty dish. "Alternatively, if you are plant-based, a vegan cheese could work well, though I would recommend using a shredded variety to assist in the melting process," Douglas comments.
How can you store leftover croquettes?
Like most fried foods, these croquettes are best enjoyed on the day they're made — and, ideally, straight out of the fryer. While it wouldn't be surprising if you and your dining companions consumed the entire recipe's worth straight away, you may end up with extras. If that's the case, Douglas says, "I store leftover croquettes in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days." Once you're ready to finish off these cheesy bites, she instructs reheating them in the oven "on low heat for 20 minutes or until warmed."
And if you'd like to store them longer, these fried snacks fortunately freeze very well. Douglas says you can keep them frozen for up to 6 months, and when it comes time to enjoy them, just allow them to defrost in the fridge before reheating in the oven until hot all the way through.
- For the croquettes
- 1 ¾ pounds floury white potatoes, such as russet potatoes
- 1 pound ricotta
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 1 cup finely grated parmesan
- 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh thyme
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh rosemary
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 ⅓ pounds (about 21 ounces) mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 3 eggs
- 2 cups panko breadcrumbs
- 1 liter vegetable oil
- For the sauce
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped capers
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ¼ cup fresh parsley leaves, for garnish
- Lemon slice, for garnish
|Calories per Serving
|829
|Total Fat
|76.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.5 g
|Cholesterol
|79.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|22.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.4 g
|Total Sugars
|1.2 g
|Sodium
|485.9 mg
|Protein
|15.5 g