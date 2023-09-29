Surprisingly Light Cheese And Herb Croquettes Recipe

If you're a fan of savory fried snacks (and come on, who isn't?!), then this surprisingly light cheese and herb croquette recipe is the right choice for you. Courtesy of Tasting Table recipe developer Tanika Douglas, this dish offers the perfect amount of gooey filling with a crispy seasoned shell. "Traditionally, croquettes are made using only potato, which at times can produce a heavier result," Douglas notes. "Combining the ricotta with the fluffy potato assists in creating a croquette that is moist, moreish, and light."

Served with a lemon, herb, and caper mayo-based dip, these croquettes are the ultimate finger food. Although Douglas' method involves deep frying the croquettes, she notes that an air fryer should produce equally successful results. "I adore serving these croquettes as an appetizer with the delicious sauce on the side," Douglas raves and adds, "They are crispy, golden, and irresistible with the perfect melty cheese interior!" No one will turn down this appetizer, but as Douglas points out, "These croquettes can make a fabulous vegetarian main meal." Add a side salad and dig in!