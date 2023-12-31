Fig And Caramelized Onion Whipped Ricotta Dip Recipe

The average person may have encountered ricotta in an Italian pasta dish like lasagna or stuffed shells, but this fluffy, creamy dairy product can be put to all sorts of tasty uses. With just a few common ingredients and your food processor, you can turn this versatile ingredient into a sophisticated, smooth whipped ricotta dip that's perfect for parties and intimate dinner gatherings alike.

"Using the food processor whips up ricotta quickly and easily, so you can really make this simple but impressive dip for any event," recipe developer Jessica Morone says. This dip is a little sweet and a little savory thanks to the combination of caramelized onions, fig jam, and garlic. The swirls of onion and jam add a pleasant sweetness and eye-catching pop of color to the mild ricotta, while the scattering of thyme leaves offers an elegant finishing touch and extra pop of woodsy, herbaceous flavor. Here's how to whip it up.