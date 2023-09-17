Sweet And Savory Italian Salad Pizza Recipe

Everyone loves a nice crisp salad with their pizza. Be it a chopped salad or a classic Caesar, salad and pizza just go hand in hand. But what about salad on a pizza? Salad pizza is a traditional pizza (often a white pie) with a fresh, dressed green salad on top. Unlike the typical heavy toppings that weigh down most pizzas, the light and refreshing salad topping offers a delightful contrast in textures and flavors.

Introducing salad pizza into your weekly dinner rotation can be a great way to enjoy the comforting essence of pizza while still getting a generous serving of fresh vegetables. It's a versatile option that can be customized based on personal preferences or the season's freshest produce, making it an ever-evolving dish that never grows stale. Recipe developer Taylor Murray created this sweet-and-savory take that combines prosciutto and peppery arugula with sweet sliced nectarines.