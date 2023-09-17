Sweet And Savory Italian Salad Pizza Recipe
Everyone loves a nice crisp salad with their pizza. Be it a chopped salad or a classic Caesar, salad and pizza just go hand in hand. But what about salad on a pizza? Salad pizza is a traditional pizza (often a white pie) with a fresh, dressed green salad on top. Unlike the typical heavy toppings that weigh down most pizzas, the light and refreshing salad topping offers a delightful contrast in textures and flavors.
Introducing salad pizza into your weekly dinner rotation can be a great way to enjoy the comforting essence of pizza while still getting a generous serving of fresh vegetables. It's a versatile option that can be customized based on personal preferences or the season's freshest produce, making it an ever-evolving dish that never grows stale. Recipe developer Taylor Murray created this sweet-and-savory take that combines prosciutto and peppery arugula with sweet sliced nectarines.
Gather the ingredients for salad pizza
The foundational ingredient for any pizza recipe is the pizza dough. Many groceries stores now carry refrigerated balls of dough, ready to be proofed and made into delicious homemade pizza. Of course, there are also recipes for pizza dough that you can make at home. Whichever you choose, gather a ball and dust it with flour while you prepare the rest of the recipe. The base of the pizza will be a combination of ricotta cheese, grated parmesan cheese, and some grated fresh garlic.
After the pizza cooks, you'll cover it with an arugula salad dressed in a simple mixture of red wine vinaigrette and olive oil. Nestled in the greens will be some sliced nectarine and prosciutto. These two ingredients can be exchanged for similar swaps, like peach and speck.
Make the ricotta mixture
Before you begin, prepare your oven for baking. If you're baking in a traditional oven, heat the oven to 450 F and place a pizza stone or an upside-down rimmed baking sheet in the oven to preheat. If using a pizza oven, prepare according to the manufacturer's directions.
Next, make the ricotta mixture. Start with the ricotta in a medium-sized bowl. Stir in the grated parmesan and garlic. Add a pinch of salt and pepper and stir to combine. Taste and adjust the seasoning accordingly.
Stretch the dough
Dust a work surface with flour. Stretch the pizza dough with your hands until it reaches roughly 12 inches in diameter. There are many ways to stretch pizza dough, from tossing it in the air to rolling it with a rolling pin. Each has its own merits and it's worth it to do a little research before starting to get an idea of how to go forward. Brush up on some pizza-making tips and you'll be making pizza like a pro in no time. "If it helps, load your dough onto the pizza peel before adding toppings to reduce the risk of things sticking while you build the pie," says Murray.
Top the pie
Use a pastry brush to brush the dough all over with olive oil, making sure to get the edges of the dough especially. Use a spoon to add the ricotta mixture to the dough and spread all over in an even layer. Leave about an inch of dough exposed around the edges so that you can have a crust.
Cook the pizza
Working quickly, transfer the pizza to the oven and cook. Depending on the type of cooking, you may find that you need to turn the pizza more or less. In a traditional oven, the pizza may need to be rotated once, if at all, and will probably take about 15 minutes to cook. In a pizza oven (that's operating around 800 F or higher), you will probably need to rotate the pizza every 30 seconds for a total cooking time of 1 1/2 minutes.
Make the salad
Remove the pizza from the oven and transfer to a nearby work surface or cutting board. In a large bowl, whisk together the remaining olive oil and red wine vinegar. Add the arugula and toss to combine. Transfer the greens to the top of the pizza.
Add the toppings
Add the slices of prosciutto to the top of the pizza, alternating with slices of nectarine. Pull the slices of prosciutto apart slightly to create smaller pieces that are easier to eat. When the salad is topped as you desire, cut it into 6 or 8 slices.
For the best texture, salad pizzas should be eaten right away. If you want to make some to have for later, you should cook the pizza as the recipe suggests and save the salad, undressed. Reheat the pizza in the oven when you're ready to eat, and dress the greens just before serving.
- 1 ½ cups ricotta
- ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
- 1 clove garlic, grated
- Kosher salt and pepper
- 1 ball pizza dough, room temperature
- All-purpose flour, for dusting
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
- 2 cups arugula
- 6 slices prosciutto
- 1 ripe nectarine, sliced
- Preheat oven to 450 F. In a small bowl, stir together ricotta, parmesan, and garlic. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Dust a work surface with flour. Use your hands to stretch the dough to roughly 12 inches in diameter.
- Brush the dough all over with olive oil. Spoon the ricotta mixture over the top and spread in an even layer, leaving a 1 inch border.
- Transfer the pizza to the oven and cook until golden brown on the edges and dough is set, about 15 minutes.
- Remove the pizza from the oven and let cool slightly. In a large bowl, whisk the remaining olive oil with the vinegar. Toss the greens in the dressing and transfer to the pizza.
- Top with prosciutto and nectarine. Cut into 8 slices before serving.
|Calories per Serving
|487
|Total Fat
|25.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|67.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|41.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.2 g
|Total Sugars
|6.0 g
|Sodium
|1,175.1 mg
|Protein
|23.0 g