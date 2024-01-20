16 Tips For Crafting A Better Burrata Board

The key to a good burrata board is figuring out where you want to place things. Start the planning process ahead of time rather than waiting until after you've begun placing your ingredients on the board. There's nothing quite like feeling frustrated by crumbs, drippings, bits, and bobs as you try to arrange the perfect board right before guests are set to arrive. You can stay organized when planning a charcuterie board by using sticky notes to get a general idea of where you want to place things. You can also draw things out on a piece of paper, on the computer, a notes app, or whatever method works best for you.

This helps eliminate having to place things straight on the board and then move things around as you go. Sure, that can work, but who wants to be left wiping off crumbs and liquid from the board as you play charcuterie Tetris? Planning your burrata board ahead of time gives you a chance to figure out which extra dishes you may need, if you've left enough room between the dried fruit and the pickles, and where the burrata looks best. No need to create any additional mess or stress for yourself.