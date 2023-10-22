13 Additions To Boost The Flavor Of Store-Bought Hummus

Store-bought hummus is popular and convenient. It comes in countless flavors, but you can always customize hummus by adding different toppings and ingredients to make it truly unique. There are so many varieties at the grocery store, such as classic hummus, roasted garlic, or roasted red pepper. A range of sizes is available, from large tubs to smaller options or individual servings, so you can truly buy it based on your needs, family, taste, and preferences. Hummus is smooth and usually made with pureed chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and salt, but you can integrate your own add-ins to switch up the flavor, consistency, and texture. These additions can breathe new life into your standard hummus, taking it to a noteworthy level.

From tart and tangy fresh cranberries to sinus-clearing horseradish, we share some hummus additions that can help boost the taste of any store-bought hummus. Pair your personalized hummus with meat dishes, stews, and vegetables. Add it to sandwiches, wraps, pastas, salads, and more. The options overflow when it comes to how to utilize this legume-based dish, so you'll always want to keep it stocked in your fridge. Whether you like it sweet, savory, nutty, or spicy, there are many ways to enhance your hummus.