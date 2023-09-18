Sweeten Up Your Hummus By Swapping The Tahini For Peanut Butter

A simple, creamy hummus recipe only requires a few ingredients: chickpeas, salt, lemon juice, olive oil, and tahini. That last component is a paste made from ground sesame seeds, oil, and salt, and it brings an earthy, mildly nutty flavor to the hummus. While it's a staple in classic versions of the dip, there's no rule saying you have to include it. If you'd like to whip up a sweeter version of your favorite spread, swap out the tahini for peanut butter.

You may be wondering if chickpeas and peanut butter will taste good together. If you're a fan of these flavors separately, there's a good chance you'll enjoy them paired up. Together they create a sweet and savory combo that has a more elevated profile than you'd expect. Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson explained the unlikely pairing well in her cookbook "Nigella Kitchen" by saying, "Peanut butter hummus doesn't have an elegant ring to it, but elegant is exactly what it is ... It is gorgeously filling, but without the slight clagginess that tahini can give." As such, peanut butter will still bring the oil that tahini usually provides to yield a smooth consistency, but you'll get a stronger, sweeter flavor with the ingredient swap.