11 Creative Uses For Canned Pâté

Open your eyes to the world of pâtés. Whether you have a can in your cabinet or you're looking to purchase some from the grocery store, you can integrate pâté into your cooking in so many ways. It doesn't have to be a side dish or a second thought, it can be a star of the show. If you're not super familiar with pâté, this meat-based paste isn't as out of reach as you may believe. Pâté often comes with a connotation that it is expensive, out of reach, and only for fancy occasions, but that's not the case at all. You can find varied pâtés in grocery stores and online, making them widely available.

Depending on the brand and type of pâté, it can cost just a few dollars per can, so it isn't as pricey as you might initially think. Of course, there are more expensive brands out there, but you can purchase a can of pâté without breaking the bank. Canned pâtés come in a range of options, from poultry or pork pâtés to fish pâtés made with mackerel, sardines, or tuna. You can use it to boost the protein in nearly any dish. From pâté sandwiches to pâté potatoes, you'll find that there are many creative uses for pâté. Stay inspired with this list of potential ways to use canned pâtés.