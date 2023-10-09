The Simple Trick To Stay Organized When Planning A Charcuterie Board

Thanks to their ability to be endlessly customized, charcuterie boards can find an equal home at high-class soirées, casual get-togethers, and everything in between. And while assembling (and eating) a charcuterie board is quite simple, actually planning one out is another matter. Aside from figuring out what meat and cheeses should be included on the board, trying to map out where each item should go can be quite difficult. That's why while you're shopping for all your charcuterie ingredients, you should also pick up a pack of sticky notes.

Utilizing sticky notes is a straightforward and easy way to plan the logistics of your charcuterie board. To quickly keep track of what goes where simply write a food down on a sticky note and put it directly on its designated spot on the board. This will help you keep the board clean as you move things around until you are satisfied with the layout, and give you a good visual of what your final board will look like. For some extra organization, you can color-code the sticky notes to align with categories of food: yellow for cheeses, red for meats, etc.