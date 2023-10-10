16 Canned Foods That Belong On Your Next Charcuterie Board

Whether you call it a snack, "Girl Dinner," mezze, or "picky bits," charcuterie board-like meals — the ones we've all been eating and entertaining with for ages – have finally become embraced, verified, and legitimized thanks to TikTok and other forms of social media. This style of eating has always been popular in many cuisines across the world, adding variety to stimulate the palate alongside balance.

Charcuterie boards and charcuterie board styles of eating are a fantastic way to enjoy a wide variety of foods through a selection of meats, cheeses, crackers, and produce. Though it's often thought that fresh is best, we're here to champion the canned and tinned as viable, economical, and delicious options for your next charcuterie board. Canned ingredients are also brilliant time-savers, giving hosts the luxury of ease and a bit of extra time for selecting music, drinks, or just a bit of pre-entertaining pampering. Drawing from a number of cuisines, here are 16 canned ingredients to consider stocking up on for your next charcuterie board, snack, "Girl Dinner," or whatever you prefer to call it.