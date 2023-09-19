How Michael Symon Dresses Up Canned Beans For Easy Dips - Exclusive

Michael Symon even gave us an example of using beans to create a spread. "Give them a rinse, buzz them up with some garlic, extra virgin olive oil and lemon, and you got a really great simple bean dip that would be good with pizza or anything like that." Using this method and some chickpeas, you could also easily create hummus or use cannellini beans to make a white bean dip; you don't even need to turn on a stove.

Symon added that you don't have to limit yourself with flavor — he encourages people to play with flavorful additions and other types of beans to create something new and exciting. "You could do the same thing with black beans and add cilantro and tomatoes and cheese to it. You have something that's great with tortillas," he said. If you're really in a time crunch, he noted that you can use the same technique to elevate even a store-bought dip. "I actually have had some pretty good store-bought hummus that you could jazz up with your own flavors." It's yet another chance to get creative with flavor in a low-pressure, high-reward way — and why not, when everyone loves a good dip?

"Simply Symon Suppers" is now available to order.