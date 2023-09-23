10 Ways To Transform Cooking Scraps Into Robust Seasoning Salts

With the costs of food at record new levels and still ascending, it's become not just nice but necessary for cooks of all kinds to adopt ideas of top-to-tail cooking at home. Not just good for the wallet and good for the planet, this kind of thinking is the backbone of some of the most flavorful cuisines around the globe.

Top-to-tail cooking doesn't just involve meat, it applies to produce, too. It may help to think of it as a game: the objective is to pack every possible punch of flavor into every morsel of food. The best part of the game is everybody wins.

This is where the impact of seasoning salts comes into play. Wander down any herb and spice aisle in any North American grocery store, and you'll likely pass a variety of salts, from onion to garlic to celery. Each of these varieties is as easy to make at home as it is economical and delicious. Plus, garlic, onion, and celery are just the top of the salt-laden iceberg. Consider this inspiration on how to turn just about everything, from carrot peels to chicken skins, into your next favorite seasoning salt.