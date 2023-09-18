Earthy Mushroom Pâté With Fresh Herbs Recipe

The word pâté has origins in the French word for paste and denotes a mostly uniform mixture of seasoned organs or meats that are served as a spread. Certain classic French pâtés, for example, are made from minced pork belly, veal, pig's tongue, and chicken liver. While such ingredients are a delicacy for some, there are others who prefer to enjoy a spread made from decidedly different kinds of foods. A vegetarian pâté made from mushrooms is a delicious solution.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created an earthy, herby mushroom pâté that will satisfy carnivores and vegetarians alike. Mushrooms and almonds provide a substantial base for the spread. Butter and olive oil add richness, and white cooking wine and aromatics provide extra flavor. Finally, a combination of herbs lends distinctive fresh accents at just the right strength. Pâté may seem intimidating, but this accessible vegetarian version comes together quickly using only a food processor and a skillet. Read on to find out how to make this earthy, herby mushroom pâté in only 30 minutes. A tip: Plan to make it ahead of time because it will develop a richer flavor the longer it sits.