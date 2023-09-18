Earthy Mushroom Pâté With Fresh Herbs Recipe
The word pâté has origins in the French word for paste and denotes a mostly uniform mixture of seasoned organs or meats that are served as a spread. Certain classic French pâtés, for example, are made from minced pork belly, veal, pig's tongue, and chicken liver. While such ingredients are a delicacy for some, there are others who prefer to enjoy a spread made from decidedly different kinds of foods. A vegetarian pâté made from mushrooms is a delicious solution.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created an earthy, herby mushroom pâté that will satisfy carnivores and vegetarians alike. Mushrooms and almonds provide a substantial base for the spread. Butter and olive oil add richness, and white cooking wine and aromatics provide extra flavor. Finally, a combination of herbs lends distinctive fresh accents at just the right strength. Pâté may seem intimidating, but this accessible vegetarian version comes together quickly using only a food processor and a skillet. Read on to find out how to make this earthy, herby mushroom pâté in only 30 minutes. A tip: Plan to make it ahead of time because it will develop a richer flavor the longer it sits.
Gather your ingredients for earthy mushroom pâté with fresh herbs
For this recipe, you'll need some fresh produce. A pound of white button mushrooms will provide the bulk of the recipe. You'll also use flavorful garlic and onion and a trio of fresh herbs: sage, thyme, and marjoram. Peeled almonds will make the pâté more substantial. You'll use butter and extra virgin olive oil for the skillet and a generous splash of white wine. Lastly, grab some salt and pepper to finish it off.
Sauté the aromatics
The first step is to use a large skillet to heat up the butter and olive oil on medium. Add the garlic, onion, and sage to the skillet and sauté them for about 3-4 minutes until they're softened. Sage cooked in butter is a delicious combination, and your kitchen will be filled with a delightful aroma at the same time.
Add the mushrooms
Now add the mushrooms to the skillet. Cook them until they're softened, about 6 minutes.
Finish cooking with a rapid simmer
Add the white wine to the skillet and turn the heat up to high. Let it boil on high for a minute before turning the heat back down to medium so the mixture reaches a rapid bubble. Let it simmer for 5-7 minutes to evaporate most of the liquid. You'll be adding this mixture to the food processor in later steps, so cool it down first by removing it from the heat and letting it sit for about 10 minutes.
Process the almonds
Take out your food processor and place the almonds inside. Process them until they're ground. They should look like soft breadcrumbs.
Process the remaining ingredients
Add the remaining ingredients (the mushroom mixture, thyme, and marjoram) to the food processor. Process the mixture again until it is nice and smooth. Now's the time to taste it. Add salt and pepper according to your personal taste, and give it a few more pulses to evenly distribute the seasonings.
Serve the earthy mushroom pâté
Use a spatula or spoon to transfer the mixture from the food processor to an airtight container. You may be tempted to serve it right away, but it won't be at its best quite yet. It needs to sit first to develop a more complex and inviting flavor. Refrigerate the container for at least 4 hours. It will keep developing flavor the longer it sits, so you can leave it in the fridge for up to 5 days if desired. Serve the mushroom pâté on toasted bread.
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped
- 1 small yellow onion, peeled and chopped
- 10 fresh sage leaves, chopped
- 1 pound white button mushrooms, cleaned and sliced
- 2 tablespoons white wine
- 1 cup peeled almonds
- 1 sprig fresh thyme, chopped (about 2 teaspoons)
- 1 sprig fresh marjoram, chopped (about 2 teaspoons)
- ¼ teaspoon salt, or to taste
- ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
- Heat the butter and olive oil over medium heat in a large skillet. Add the garlic, onion, and sage and sauté for 3-4 minutes until softened.
- Add the mushrooms and cook for about 6 minutes until softened.
- Add the white wine, increase the heat to high for a minute, then return it to medium heat for a rapid simmer. Let cook for another 5-7 minutes until most of the liquid has evaporated.
- Remove the skillet from the heat and let it cool for about 10 minutes.
- Place the almonds in a food processor and process until finely ground.
- Add the mushroom mixture, thyme, and marjoram and process again until the mixture is smooth.
- Add salt and pepper to taste, and pulse a few more times to evenly distribute the salt and pepper.
- Transfer the mixture to a tightly covered container and place in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours and up to 5 days. Serve on toasted bread.
|Calories per Serving
|364
|Total Fat
|30.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|22.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|15.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.2 g
|Total Sugars
|4.7 g
|Sodium
|154.8 mg
|Protein
|11.8 g