Use Pickled Jalapeño To Give Your Potato Salad A Spicy, Tangy Kick

You can buy pickled jalapeños at most major grocery stores. They are typically located near other preserved items, like canned vegetables and traditional pickles. In a pinch, however, they are also quite easy to make. Simply heat an equal amount of vinegar and water together in a pan, along with a spoonful of salt. You can add some sugar as well if you would like to mute the intensity of the jalapeños spice. While it heats, slice your jalapeños into quarter-inch rounds or thinner, depending on the texture you'd prefer. When the salt has dissolved, add the liquid into a clean jar with the jalapeños, ensuring that all of the slices are submerged. After about half an hour, the peppers will be ready to use in your potato salad.

To add the pickled jalapeños to potato salad, there are several approaches you may wish to take. One is simply to stir the whole slices into the salad for strong bursts of crunch and heat. Or for a more subtle flavor and texture, try dicing the pickled peppers to add them in the same way you would any other relish. You can also stir the pickling brine directly into the dressing to add a hint of tangy, spicy goodness to every single bite.