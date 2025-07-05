The 8 Best Dunkin' K-Cup Coffee Pods
You get out of bed, shuffle to the kitchen, sleepily looking forward to that first cup of coffee to jolt you awake. The sound of the brew is like a promise of good things to come and the aroma hitting your nose feels comforting and familiar, making that first sip of coffee an all-sensory experience. Naturally, we all want it to be a great one.
For years, Dunkin' was my go-to coffee — after all, it is one of the most popular coffee chains in the U.S. I lived in an area with a Dunkin' on just about every corner. At every job, the break-time question was always the same: "Who's up for a Dunks run?" Balancing a dozen drinks was an earned talent that became the runner's badge of honor. Dunkin' has since expanded both its menu and brewing styles, offering loyal and new customers a range of bold, flavorful coffees to reach for in the morning, or any time of day really.
I've explored many other coffees over the years, but some Dunkin' blends have consistently performed well, and many have remained favorites of mine and others. A few newer styles have carved out their own place among coffee lovers as well. Inspired by my extensive experience with Dunkin', I put together a list of the best Dunkin' K-Cup pods we think you'll love — from bold classics to new flavors.
Midnight
Dunkin' offers a handful of dark roast coffee options but Midnight stands out as a top pick on our list. When you're searching for something with a little more depth than a traditional roast, Midnight delivers a bold, robust cup of joe that finishes with a crisp bite. Similar to Dunkin' espresso-style extra dark roast for home brewing, Midnight is for folks who prefer deep, hearty cups of java or like to add other ingredients to craft blended coffee drinks.
Midnight is my go-to Dunkin' K-Cup choice for its smooth, deep flavor and brewing consistency — I like a coffee I can rely on for my first morning cup. At eight ounces, it makes a sharp, rich black coffee, similar to the aforementioned espresso-style drip. Personally, I prefer to drink it brewed with 10 ounces for a smoother black coffee, though an 8-ounce cup is great for adding creamer or flavoring. Whether you sip it black or dressed up, Midnight's rich depth makes every cup stand out.
Blueberry Muffin
I used to regularly start my mornings at Dunkin', often pairing a plump blueberry muffin with my coffee before work. Now, Dunkin' Blueberry Muffin coffee combines that classic, pleasurable flavor into one convenient cup, which is perfect for me since I'm more of a bacon-and-eggs kind of breakfast person these days. This way, I still get to savor that blueberry magic with my coffee.
The first noticeable thing about Dunkin' Blueberry Muffin is the scent wafting through the kitchen. It's a light scent, so it doesn't roam far, but it's pleasant and enticing. Like its delicate aroma, the blueberry taste is subtle, yet authentic, reflecting the gentle, sweet nature of real blueberries. Any heavier in the blueberry flavor and you may end up with an intense, chemical-ridden, artificial taste.
It's a solid medium roast coffee at eight ounces, but if you prefer it light to medium, then 10 ounces is a good brewing option. Adding creamer or sweetener might mute the coffee's light blueberry twist and I think it's best enjoyed black. Tip for optimal enjoyment: Breathe in the aroma before your sip to fully savor the experience.
Hazelnut
Hazelnut is hands-down one of my all-time favorite flavored coffee roasts. I've had my share of Dunks hazelnut coffee — both in-store and at home. Likewise, I've sampled many other brands of hazelnut coffee. The sweet, nutty, earthy scent is a comforting, heady aroma that tends to make my mouth water.
Dunkin' Hazelnut is a solid medium roast at eight ounces, featuring a deep, obvious hazelnut flavor, making it perfect for adding creamer or sweetener. For a smoother, lighter roast, try this hazelnut using the 10-ounce brewing option.
With the bold hit of hazelnut flavor in this K-Cup, it makes a great contender for adding to recipes of all kinds. Consider substituting regular coffee with hazelnut coffee for a nutty twist on chocolate mocha cake. Or if you prefer, add the hazelnut coffee grounds to boost the nutty flavor of a crumbly hazelnut coffee cake for extra depth.
Cinnamania
Not to be confused with the processing technique that makes cinnamon roast coffee unique — referring to the light cinnamon color to which coffee beans are roasted — Dunkin' Cinnamania is a cinnamon-flavored coffee delight. It reminds me of a simple trick: sprinkling a touch of ground cinnamon on regular coffee grounds before brewing. A quick way to discover if you like cinnamon coffee is to try this with your usual coffee grounds when you brew it at home. It gives your traditional cup a little warm cinnamon spice.
Cinnamania doesn't carry as much of an obvious scent as some of the other flavored coffees but the light aroma that hits your nose when you take a sip is pleasantly cinnamony. It's a good medium roast at eight ounces or even 10 ounces — the cinnamon flavor hangs on with the added two ounces of brewed coffee. It's smooth, bold, yet not overly deep, delivering a cup of good coffee with cinnamon background notes.
Caramel Me Crazy
I'm not a fan of caramel and never have been. Oddly and surprisingly enough, though, Dunkin' caramel coffee is the only way I enjoy a caramel flavor. So if you're already a fan of caramel, then you'll love Dunkin' Caramel Me Crazy or even Dunkin' Cold Caramel, which I previously ranked as the best flavored instant coffee. The caramel scent and flavor aren't overwhelming — they add to the coffee rather than detract from it.
Caramel Me Crazy is somewhat similar to Cinnamania. Not that it has a cinnamon flavor, but both are a smooth, mild-to-medium coffee with the right balance of added flavor. Eight ounces delivers a light, tasty coffee with the caramel adding a tangy background note offset by a subtle sweetness. Going up to 10 ounces creates a much lighter coffee, if that's your style.
French Vanilla
French vanilla is another favorite, go-to flavor of mine, having ordered it from Dunkin' many times in the past. It's a popular flavor, much like hazelnut, that many coffee brands offer. Chances are good I've tried them all. But if we're getting technical, French vanilla isn't really a flavor (and it's not actually a product of France); it's a technique. French vanilla refers to the use of egg yolks during the production of vanilla ice cream — the yolks add a rich, decadent undercurrent to the vanilla, which results in a more intense flavor. And since adding egg yolks alone to coffee enhances your cup with creaminess and a subtle sweetness, it's no wonder French vanilla makes for a complementary flavor to coffee.
Dunkin' French Vanilla is typical in its taste, which is a medium roast when brewed at eight ounces. If you prefer a lighter vanilla background, 10 ounces is just as delicious. If you're adding other ingredients, I would personally stick with the 8-ounce option so you don't lose too much of the vanilla flavor. But if you enjoy a French vanilla coffee, you'll like this one.
Original
Of course, Dunkin' Original lands on our list of the best Dunkin' K-Cups you should try. Where would Dunkin' even be without its signature blend? But if you've ever had a regular cup of Dunkin' coffee (hopefully at a location that knows how to brew it well), then you know what to expect with this K-Cup option. Drink it black or add some creamer, flavoring, or sweetener. It's a great option for creating quality coffee recipes in your own kitchen, such as a coffee smoothie or blended shake.
Dunkin' Original is a robust medium roast when brewed using the 8-ounce option on your Keurig. It's a solid cup of coffee that gives you a decent base for crafting numerous drink variations. It's also a good option when your recipe calls for coffee, whether brewed or as grounds. If you prefer a lighter cup of coffee, consider brewing the Original at 10 or 12 ounces.
Colombian
Along with its Original blend, Dunkin' now offers a single-origin Colombian blend for coffee lovers. Unlike its Original, where the beans are sourced from South and Central America, the Colombian blend uses beans that are sourced directly from Colombia. If you're familiar with, and enjoy, Colombian coffee, then you can be assured you'll like this one from Dunkin'. Where the Original blend has a smooth, slightly nutty flavor, the Colombian blend is bolder, carrying an earthier undertone.
Dunkin' Colombian is a medium roast but features a full flavor when it's brewed at eight ounces. It has a deeper taste than the Original that allows for the addition of creamer, sweetener, or flavoring without losing too much of its bold base. The Colombian blend is still fairly smooth, though, creating a hearty cup. Try a lighter version using the 10- or 12-ounce option on your Keurig. Personally, I find the 10-ounce option to be the sweet spot.
Methodology
Dunkin' presents an extensive selection of K-Cup pods, encompassing a variety of blends and flavors to suit coffee enthusiasts. Leveraging decades of personal expertise, coupled with my unwavering passion for coffee, including Dunkin's iconic offerings, I curated a definitive list of the best K-Cups available. I began with all of my personal favorites since I have decades of experience drinking copious amounts of coffee (that could probably fill the ocean). But I also checked in with other fellow coffee lovers to see what they had to say about Dunkin' K-Cup coffees.
These selections are distinguished by their smooth, well-balanced profiles and robust, bold flavors. I also chose them because of their versatility — they're great, whether brewed mild or bold, or enhanced with other ingredients like cream. Additionally, none of the styles have that dreaded aftertaste that's unfortunately typical of flavored coffee.