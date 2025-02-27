12 Flavored Instant Coffees, Ranked

Maxwell House iced hazelnut latte makes for a pretty iced coffee and photographs well next to the box. But that's about the only positive I could come up with for this instant coffee. The latte experience, where you smell the rich coffee aroma as you take a sip, with the light, sweet foam hitting your taste buds first, should result in a welcoming taste of coffee to balance out the senses. That didn't happen. This latte had a weird smell, and when I took a sip, it tasted like chemicals. It was entirely too sweet — even for a sweet tooth — and bore no resemblance to coffee, not even flavored coffee. I'm not entirely sure how to describe it.

Though my initial reaction to this iced hazelnut latte immediately placed it at the bottom of the list, it's possible there's a mixed coffee drink you could make this with or add to. However, the amount of sugar in each packet (10 grams per serving) might place this product squarely in the dessert column as opposed to the coffee column. As a matter of fact, a sweet hazelnut coffee flavor might make some desserts taste better.