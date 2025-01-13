9 Instant Coffee Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Coffee lovers tend to cast instant varieties aside in favor of drip, single cup, or other highly valued brewing methods like pour-over and French press. While it's quick, convenient, and versatile, instant coffee doesn't deliver the same fresh flavor these other methods can, and some feel it features a stale taste, reminiscent of freezer burn. But although it may not be as popular as K-cups or grounds, instant does have its place in the world of coffee. It makes for a handy product to have in the pantry, either as a backup or for adding to recipes.

Instant coffee is made by grinding roasted coffee beans, which are then brewed with water to create a coffee concentrate. The concentrate is either freeze-dried or spray-dried into a powder, the latter of which is a popular method because it's fast and cost-effective. However, the drying process can sometimes result in clumps, which is why instant coffee ranges in texture from fine powder to large granules.

To help you choose the best instant coffee to have in your kitchen, I tested more than a half dozen brands and ranked them from worst to best. Smell, texture, ease of dissolving, and ultimately taste determined placement on this list.