13 Nescafé Instant Coffee Varieties, Ranked Worst To Best

It's no secret that there are many different ways to make coffee and a whole slew of different brands to choose from. Unlike other types of coffee that need a whole lot of special equipment, skill, and background knowledge, instant coffee from Nescafé requires only water and granules to make a quick cup.

Plus, instant coffee can be helpful in many recipes — including coffee-related ones and even ones you wouldn't necessarily expect. For example, dalgona, a type of whipped coffee from Korea, uses instant coffee, sugar, milk, and water to craft an Instagram-worthy beverage. You could even use instant espresso powder to supercharge your cookies with a caffeine kick.

Nescafé has an extensive lineup of coffees with many different roasts, origins, and flavorings. If you're in the market for some Nescafé instant coffee and might wonder which is the best option, I took care of some of the sampling for you. I evaluated each offering Nescafé sent my way based on aroma, flavor, and my overall enjoyment. Though I found that nothing quite hits like a freshly brewed espresso, AeroPress, or pour-over, in a pinch, there are certainly Nescafé options that would meet any caffeine lover's needs, especially in terms of convenience.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.