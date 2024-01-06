9 Whipped Coffees From Around The World You Should Know

Of all social media-fueled trends to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, the whipped coffee craze has to be one of the most appealing to caffeine lovers. It's a simple enough concept, using foam or froth to jive up your java. Whether your taste favors the sweet and decadent or the rich and robust, there's likely a way to whip up an improved version of your favorite type of coffee.

In fact, the so-called trend of whipped coffee is in no way a new concept. All over the world, various cultures have developed their own distinctive versions of whipped coffee. Some regions boast cold and refreshing beverages, while others champion warmer brews topped with whipped foam. Many whipped coffees come from countries bolstering long and storied relationships with coffee production. Others have developed a more contemporary obsession with the drink that the rest of the world can now enjoy.

Ultimately, the world has no shortage of foamy, frothy, silky, or bubbly whipped coffees that elevate a simple drink into an experience greater than the sum of its parts. The ingredients in these beverages are often similar, combining coffee, sugar, and milk in unique ways that add texture and shape to the brew.