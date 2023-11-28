Café Cubano Vs. Dalgona: What's The Difference?

As its name suggests, the café Cubano hails from Cuba, where it's been prepared for decades. Prior to the Cuban Revolution in 1959, the island nation was an abundant coffee producer, which led to ubiquitous domestic coffee consumption. In addition, sugarcane agriculture was the country's other major industry; hence, the drink melded the two readily accessible crops. The coffee style continues to be popular on the island, but it's also become prevalent in Miami among the Cuban diaspora.

Traditionally, preparing a café Cubano starts by brewing dark-roasted beans in a moka pot, although some renditions use espresso. After the rapid decline of Cuban coffee production, most people substituted inexpensive robusta beans sourced from Latin America. However, today, baristas are employing more aromatic, expensive coffee beans for the drink. While brewing the bold coffee, several spoonfuls of unprocessed — and flavorful — demerara sugar or brown sugar are added to a cup. Some of the finished coffee is then poured into the vessel and vigorously stirred.

This method creates the café Cubano's iconic sweet foam — or espuma — which is subsequently ladled atop the rest of the coffee. The drink is usually served in an espresso cup, although larger-volume renditions are common, too. Prepared both in cafés and at home, café Cubanos are typically enjoyed convivially among family and friends rather than as a functional pick-me-up. Its sweet yet bold coffee flavor is a delicious caffeine hit for any occasion.