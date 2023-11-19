For Creamy Iced Cuban Coffee, Use A Splash Of Sweetened Condensed Milk

Sugar has been one of Cuba's top crops for centuries, so it's only natural that it should play a major role in the country's cuisine. You'll find it in desserts like buñuelos or Cuban flan, but it also pairs beautifully with one of the country's other major crops: coffee. Cubans make their coffee in many ways, but there's one commonality — that strong, sweet taste that Cuban coffee is known for.

Traditional Cuban coffee, called café Cubano, is made from finely ground beans with a stovetop espresso maker. The first few drops of espresso are vigorously mixed with brown sugar until a creamy foam, known as an espuma or espumita, starts to form. This rich froth is the result of a chemical reaction between the hot coffee and the sugar and creates a different sweet taste than the flavor you'd get from mixing the sugar into coffee after it has already been fully brewed.

Often, Cubans create café cortado by adding a generous helping of steamed milk to combat the bitter taste of the coffee. Sugar doesn't always mix well with cold water, though, so if you're craving an iced version of the drink, consider opting for using sweetened condensed milk instead. This canned milk mixes beautifully — and provides a rich, creamy taste and texture.