Freddo Cappuccino Is The Iced, Greek Version Of The Coffee Drink

Despite being an import from the Ottoman Empire all the way back in the 15th to 16th century, coffee has nevertheless become an integral part of Greek culture today. As such, if you ever get the chance to visit the Mediterranean country, trying the traditional ellinikós kafés (Greek coffee) is a must. Among younger Greeks, the freddo cappuccino, a Greek twist on the Italian cappuccino, has gained immense popularity in recent years.

In the 1990s, the freddo cappuccino emerged as a close relative of the cafe frappé. However, it stood out from its cousin by using fresh espresso as the base for the drink instead of instant coffee. To make a freddo cappuccino, a barista will first combine two shots of bold espresso pressed from fresh Arabica beans, which are preferred in Greece, with a little ice in a drink mixer. For those who like their coffee sweeter, sugar is an optional ingredient. As its name "freddo" suggests (it means "cold" in Italian), the mixture is then poured over ice. Lastly, cold frothed milk foam (afrogala), is added to the top. And that's that: a freddo cappuccino.

The combination of its bold taste and coolness makes it the perfect pick-me-up for Greece's year-long warm and sunny climate. Though this is the version you'll find at most kafeterias, or Greek cafes, sometimes you can order a spin-off recipe: the freddo flat white. This version features cold, un-aerated milk as the base with a layer of aerated espresso on top. It's also served cold but merely chilled instead of over ice.