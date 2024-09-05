13 Mistakes You're Making With Iced Coffee

We've all been there — you make a giant pot of coffee that, for one reason or another, doesn't get finished. And rather than dump it down the sink, you contemplate drinking it as iced coffee at some point. There's nothing wrong with that (I do it all the time), but it would be a mistake to think this is the optimal way to enjoy an iced coffee. Leftover coffee that hangs around past its shelf life tends to have a stale or bitter taste, and it may even come across as burnt if the carafe was sitting on the heating element for too long.

But before you begrudgingly pour your days-old coffee down the drain, consider using it to make a refreshing blended caffeinated treat or as an additional ingredient in a decadent dessert that could turn out better with coffee. Should your leftover coffee have an off taste, other ingredients like chocolate, rye, or cinnamon can help hide the somewhat unpleasant flavor and enhance the coffee instead. To keep it as fresh as possible, one of the easiest ways to make iced coffee is to brew your coffee the night before the day you want to enjoy it. Or, as Patti Tushim tells us, "Brew a larger pot of coffee in the morning." After you enjoy a fresh cup of hot coffee, "turn the burner off and let the coffee come to room temperature for an iced coffee in the afternoon."