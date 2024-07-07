Instant Iced Coffee Is The Secret To A Customized Morning Drink With Half The Effort

Unlike traditional brewing methods, instant coffee allows you to skip any lengthy preparation and enjoy a refreshing iced coffee in just minutes. Instant coffee not only allows for a faster process, but also delivers a fresher taste compared to using that day-old brewed coffee on your kitchen counter.

To make instant iced coffee, there are a few different routes you can take. You can go the simple route and mix your preferred instant coffee granules with cold water, add ice, and be well on your way. You can also freeze prepared instant coffee in ice cube trays to create iced coffee cubes that won't water down your drink as they melt.

Additionally, instant coffee allows for a lot of freedom when it comes to adjusting the strength of your iced beverage to suit your personal preferences. Start with 1 tablespoon of instant coffee per 6 ounces of water and work your way up from there.