How Long Can You Safely Store Cold-Brew Coffee In The Refrigerator?

If you want to extend the shelf life of your cold brew even more, consider reaching for store-bought versions instead. You can typically follow the expiration date on the bottle but, if you wait to open it, it can last for a whopping six months — so it can still be a more cost-effective option than a daily Starbucks. Once you crack open your can, you'll want to finish it within about three days for optimal freshness.

Although the process is slower, cold brew can still oxidize once it's exposed to air, which is why it starts to go bad after the time frames we mentioned. There are a few key ways to check if yours is starting to spoil: Note if its flavor becomes extra acidic with less of an enjoyable coffee taste. If the java smell is almost nonexistent or you see any mold in your jar, these are also signs that it's time to toss.

To help your cold brew last longer — whether you make it at home or buy it — transfer it into an airtight container in the fridge (after you open your can), which will minimize oxidation. And if you're afraid yours is about to spoil before you get a chance to drink it, you can always transfer it to the freezer as well.