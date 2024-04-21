12 Grocery Store-Brand Vanilla Ice Creams, Ranked

Coming in last on our list of the best store-brand vanilla ice creams is Walmart's Great Value Homestyle Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream. People eat with their eyes first, and when we popped the lid off of this 48-fluid-ounce container, we could tell this ice cream would be okay at best. The vanilla (flavored) ice cream was off-white, which matched the package, but we could tell it was a bit crystallized and likely wouldn't have the best texture.

A taste test only confirmed this assumption. Not only did Walmart's Great Value brand have the worst texture of the group, but it also had the worst flavor; it tasted very artificial, hence the specific "vanilla-flavored ice cream" name. On the back of the container was a laundry list of 16 ingredients, with corn syrup listed fourth and "natural and artificial flavors" listed ninth. The list didn't contain any mention of vanilla.

Surprisingly, each serving only has 180 calories, with each carton containing nine servings. This was also the least expensive of all the ice creams, coming in at $2.78. Since the containers in this ranking were different sizes, we calculated the price per serving to judge them a bit more fairly. Walmart's Great Value Homestyle Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream costs $0.31 per serving, which, by that metric, also makes it the most cost-effective. That said, if you're shopping for vanilla ice cream, you could do better.