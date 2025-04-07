14 Coffee Recipes That Will Make Your Kitchen Feel Like A Café
Let's face it: Going out for coffee every day can get expensive quickly. That's true even if you're just ordering a plain black coffee, but it gets even pricier if you're ordering coffee drinks that you can't get just anywhere. But if you have the right tools — and the right know-how — you may be surprised at how easy it can be to make some of your favorite drinks at home. In fact, you may be able to mix up concoctions that taste even better than what you normally pick up at your favorite coffee spot.
That's why we've compiled this list of some of our all-time favorite coffee recipes. Not only will they help you get your caffeine fix for the morning, but they'll also ensure that you enjoy every single sip of your cup of joe instead of just holding your nose and gulping it down because it doesn't taste that good. From classic lattes and coffee smoothies to cappuccinos that could compete with a trained barista's, these are the coffee recipes you should always keep on hand.
Decadent Pumpkin Spice Affogato
As much as we love coffee, we might love dessert even more, which is why this recipe for a decadent pumpkin spice affogato is one of our favorites. Not only does it let you enjoy a shot of bold, caffeinated espresso, but it delivers it in an ice cream dish along with sweet, pumpkin-flavored ice cream. It will definitely make you think about fall, but when you choose to make this treat at home, you can enjoy it all year-round.
Recipe: Decadent Pumpkin Spice Affogato
DIY Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Going out to Starbucks every day — or evenly weekly — can be expensive, so learning how to make some of your favorite drinks from the chain is a smart move.
This DIY Starbucks pumpkin cream cold brew mixes bold, intense cold brew with that rich pumpkin cream to make for a milky, creamy drink that it's hard not to slurp down in a few sips. It's particularly fun to make on a still-warm August weekend morning, but if you really love it, you can make it your go-to morning coffee anytime you're craving that pumpkin spice flavor.
It Ends With Us Lily Bloom Latte
You don't have to be a fan of "It Ends With Us" to enjoy this recipe. This floral latte is a fun twist on a classic coffee drink, and it's perfect for celebrating spring. The recipe calls for both dried lavender and dried rosebuds, which give the latte its signature floral quality. You'll also add in some rosewater, with further boosts that flowery flavor. Vanilla bean paste and honey join forces to create that sweetness that gives the drink an even tastier touch.
DIY Deluxe Pistachio Latte
If you like a latte that has a little something extra going on, then you're going to absolutely love this pistachio latte. It's surprisingly easy to make and has a short ingredients list that's easy to source. You'll need raw pistachios and pistachio cream in addition to everything else you'd need to make a standard latte. The drink comes out with a pretty light green color that's perfect for spring — or anytime you're craving a nutty and deeply flavorful latte.
Recipe: DIY Deluxe Pistachio Latte
The Decadent Spanish Coffee Recipe of Your Dreams
Who said your coffee couldn't be boozy? Certainly not us. This recipe for Spanish coffee actually has its roots in Portland, Oregon — and perhaps in Mexico — but confusingly enough, not Spain.
You won't be confused, though, when you follow this surprisingly simple recipe, which comes together in less than 10 minutes. It's a great way to get a caffeine buzz before going out, and it's a nice departure from the espresso martini you see on menus everywhere.
Best Coffee Smoothie
If you've ever wanted to drink your coffee and your breakfast all from one glass, you're in luck. This coffee smoothie recipe is hearty, filling, and gives you all the energy you need to get your day off to a great start — along with a kick of caffeine that'll have you ready to tackle whatever is on your plate.
Bananas, Greek yogurt, and medjool dates form the base of this coffee, while the espresso and dark cocoa powder give it a much-needed touch of richness and a touch of bitterness to complement those sweet elements.
Recipe: Best Coffee Smoothie
Toasted Marshmallow Coffee Milkshake
Yes, sometimes, coffee is dessert, and this recipe for a toasted marshmallow coffee milkshake proves it. The most important step in making this recipe is toasting the marshmallows. If you leave them raw, they won't imbue the drink with that same bold, complex, and toasty flavor profile you're going for here.
But don't worry — even with that step, the drink only takes 12 minutes to make from start to finish, so you can enjoy this coffee-flavored milkshake just about any time you crave it.
Luscious Black Forest Coffee
Why settle for a boring, basic cup of coffee when you could enjoy this luscious Black Forest coffee any day of the week? Cherries and chocolate play a starring role in this coffee drink, which comes together in just five minutes.
Does it require a bit more work than a cup of drip coffee to which you unceremoniously add some refrigerated coffee creamer? Sure. But all that hard work pays off when you see for yourself how delicious a cherry–chocolate coffee can really be.
Recipe: Luscious Black Forest Coffee
Vegan Campfire S'mores Latte
If you've ever gone camping — and have a sweet tooth — there's a good chance you've made s'mores over an open fire. That's not a flavor you can get all the time in your own kitchen ... unless you try making this vegan campfire s'mores latte.
Of course, you'll need to get your hands on some vegan marshmallows to avoid the gelatin found in most regular ones. But as long as you can find them, you can whip up this decadent latte any time you have a sweet craving and need to get your caffeine fix.
Recipe: Vegan Campfire S'mores Latte
Homemade Café Latte
Sometimes, you just need to keep things simple. When you're craving a latte straight from your favorite coffee shop, but want to save money (or just don't want to leave your own house), try making a homemade café latte.
This is a great recipe to have on hand for whenever you want to indulge in a special cup of coffee. A sash of vanilla extract gives it an extra touch of decadence that you won't be able to resist.
Recipe: Homemade Café Latte
Homemade (and Handmade) Cappuccino
You may think that you need a bunch of fancy barista tools to be able to make a good cappuccino at home, but that couldn't be further from the truth. This cappuccino recipe proves it.
All you need — besides coffee and whole milk — is a sprinkle of cinnamon to give your cappuccino a pretty garnish, plus whipped cream for a touch of sweetness.
Bold Cold Brew Coffee
The idea of drinking a hot cup of coffee when it's hot out sounds miserable. That's why cold brew coffee is so perfect for the warmer months of the year (and even the colder months, if you always prefer iced coffee).
Although you may assume that you can only get good cold brew at a coffee shop, that's definitely not the case — especially not when you have this bold cold brew coffee recipe on hand. Yes, you do need to let it sit overnight, but you might be surprised at how easy it is to make at home.
Recipe: Bold Cold Brew Coffee
Homemade Coffee Creamer
Store-bought coffee creamer seems to be getting more and more expensive by the day, and often, it contains a long list of dubious ingredients you may not actually want to add to your coffee. That's why you should consider making your own homemade coffee creamer. The process is so simple, you'll wonder why you never did it before. This deeply flavorful creamer, which includes both hazelnuts and vanilla beans, will make any cup of coffee taste like it came from your favorite coffee shop.
Recipe: Homemade Coffee Creamer
Frozen Funky Monkey Banana Mocha
This frozen funky monkey banana mocha is the best way to combine your breakfast and coffee together in a single drink. Cocoa powder, bananas, and espresso all join forces for a hearty mocha drink that's perfect for mornings when you're on the go.
It takes just five minutes to make this smoothie, and its simple list of ingredients means it's easy to keep everything you need to make it on hand. This might just be your next go-to coffee drink.
Recipe: Frozen Funky Monkey Banana Mocha