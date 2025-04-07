14 Coffee Recipes That Will Make Your Kitchen Feel Like A Café

Let's face it: Going out for coffee every day can get expensive quickly. That's true even if you're just ordering a plain black coffee, but it gets even pricier if you're ordering coffee drinks that you can't get just anywhere. But if you have the right tools — and the right know-how — you may be surprised at how easy it can be to make some of your favorite drinks at home. In fact, you may be able to mix up concoctions that taste even better than what you normally pick up at your favorite coffee spot.

That's why we've compiled this list of some of our all-time favorite coffee recipes. Not only will they help you get your caffeine fix for the morning, but they'll also ensure that you enjoy every single sip of your cup of joe instead of just holding your nose and gulping it down because it doesn't taste that good. From classic lattes and coffee smoothies to cappuccinos that could compete with a trained barista's, these are the coffee recipes you should always keep on hand.