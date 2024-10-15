Decadent Pumpkin Spice Affogato Recipe

If you're the type to crave a hit of hot espresso after a long, leisurely dinner, then you might be familiar with the classic Italian dessert affogato. This creamy, dreamy treat involves a shot of hot espresso poured over a scoop of vanilla ice cream or gelato. The espresso lightly melts the ice cream as you spoon up each bite, with the dark, bitter notes of the coffee blending with the cold sweetness of the cream.

To give this dessert an autumnal makeover, recipe developer Taylor Murray swaps the traditional vanilla ice cream for spiced pumpkin ice cream. A spoonful of decadent caramel sauce at the bottom of each mug gives the dish a depth of flavor, and a final sprinkle of warm pie spices helps bring out the pumpkin flavor in the ice cream. Altogether, it's the perfect dessert for slightly cooler evenings following a rich and hearty dinner, or it can serve as a delightful afternoon pick-me-up.