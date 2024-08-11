Simplify Espresso Martinis By Opting For An Instant Substitute

Espresso martini mania isn't going anywhere anytime soon. And why would it? This cocktail feels decadent and celebratory; it's deliciously roasty, frothy, and sweet; and while you may be able to order it without caffeine, a little java buzz is part of its appeal. There's just one little hitch, which is that the most important ingredient — espresso — can be a bit of a hassle to make at home. So, if you lack a fancy coffee machine, can you make an espresso martini with instant espresso?

Bartenders may advise you to avoid this, because authentic, freshly-brewed espresso makes for a next-level cocktail, but you can absolutely make a still-tasty version of this tipple with espresso powder. It just requires some slight modification, because the flavor profile of instant espresso is a bit different than that of a traditional brew. These powdered products are not simply espresso beans that have been ground up; they're super-concentrated coffee crystals that dissolve when stirred into water (or liquid in general).

Espresso is already defined by its intense flavor, as it's made from coffee beans roasted to a darker degree. You can double that intensity for espresso powder, because of the way the flavor is concentrated into those crystals. Essentially, a little instant espresso goes a long way.