Can You Order A Caffeine-Free Espresso Martini At A Restaurant?

For the past few years, the espresso martini has been enjoying the most widespread, sustained popularity since its origin story sparked in London in the 1980s. There's no mystery to the drink's appeal — it packs a bit of a boozy punch, but its flavor focus is on roasty espresso and sweet vanilla, all capped off with velvety froth. It's like enjoying your after-dinner coffee and cocktail all in one.

However, that two-in-one factor that could be a selling point to some is the entire problem with this drink for others. Many of us don't want to consume caffeine in the evening, for fear of not being able to sleep at night. And the specific combination of alcohol and caffeine can be less than stellar for our bodies. So, if you don't want a caffeine fix after dark, does that mean you can't enjoy this delicious, trendy tipple? Not if you know how to hack your order.

A classic espresso martini shakes up vodka, coffee liqueur, and simple syrup with a shot of espresso. A shot of espresso has about 63 milligrams of caffeine, almost as much as an eight-ounce cup of coffee, which has around 95. Especially if you're at a restaurant, there are probably caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee drinks on the menu, meaning the establishment has decaf coffee. When you order your espresso martini, simply ask for the decaf switch, since they'll have to make the espresso for your drink anyway.