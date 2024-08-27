It Ends With Us "Lily Bloom Latte" Recipe

Whether you are an avid reader, a moviegoer, or someone who enjoys occasionally perusing the gossip columns, you'll likely be aware that the film adaption of international bestselling author Colleen Hoover's book "It Ends With Us" is currently hitting the big screens. Starring the effervescent actor Blake Lively as main character Lily Bloom, this summer blockbuster is not one to miss. To celebrate the release, we've created an It Ends With Us "Lily Bloom latte" for you to indulge in as you book your cinema tickets.

This latte, like the film it is based on, contains equal portions of drama and romance. Recipe developer Jennine Rye livens up this iced latte with a homemade lavender, rose, and vanilla syrup that's inspired by the main character's occupation as a florist and her delightfully floral name. The floral sweetness of the syrup adds a delicate, botanical taste to the chilled beverage and balances out the natural bitterness of the coffee beautifully, making it a wonderfully refreshing drink that can brighten up any day. Read on to find out how you can make this It Ends With Us–inspired latte.