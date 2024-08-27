It Ends With Us "Lily Bloom Latte" Recipe
Whether you are an avid reader, a moviegoer, or someone who enjoys occasionally perusing the gossip columns, you'll likely be aware that the film adaption of international bestselling author Colleen Hoover's book "It Ends With Us" is currently hitting the big screens. Starring the effervescent actor Blake Lively as main character Lily Bloom, this summer blockbuster is not one to miss. To celebrate the release, we've created an It Ends With Us "Lily Bloom latte" for you to indulge in as you book your cinema tickets.
This latte, like the film it is based on, contains equal portions of drama and romance. Recipe developer Jennine Rye livens up this iced latte with a homemade lavender, rose, and vanilla syrup that's inspired by the main character's occupation as a florist and her delightfully floral name. The floral sweetness of the syrup adds a delicate, botanical taste to the chilled beverage and balances out the natural bitterness of the coffee beautifully, making it a wonderfully refreshing drink that can brighten up any day. Read on to find out how you can make this It Ends With Us–inspired latte.
Gather the ingredients for this It Ends With Us Lily Bloom latte recipe
To begin this It Ends With Us "Lily Bloom latte" recipe, you will first need to gather the ingredients. To make the syrup, you will want granulated sugar, dried culinary lavender, dried culinary rosebuds, vanilla bean paste, and rose water. To complete the iced latte, you will also need a shot of espresso, honey, and your chosen variety of milk. You will also need ice, and you may wish to channel your inner florist and use some flowers to decorate your finished latte.
Step 1: Begin the syrup
Add the sugar, dried lavender, dried rosebuds, and 1 cup water to a saucepan.
Step 2: Heat the syrup ingredients
Heat the mixture over medium heat until it begins to simmer and all of the sugar has dissolved.
Step 3: Add vanilla and rose water
Remove the syrup from the heat and stir in the vanilla bean paste and rose water.
Step 4: Cool the syrup
Allow the syrup to cool for 10 minutes.
Step 5: Strain
Strain well through a sieve and discard the flowers.
Step 6: Begin the latte
Fill a glass with ice.
Step 7: Add espresso
Add the espresso to the glass.
Step 8: Add honey and syrup
Add the honey and 1 tablespoon of the cooled syrup.
Step 9: Top with milk
Top the latte with milk.
Step 10: Serve
Decorate with dried or fresh flowers, as desired, and serve.
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- ¼ cup dried lavender
- ⅓ cup dried rosebuds
- 1 tablespoon vanilla bean paste
- ½ teaspoon rose water
- 1 ounce espresso, hot and fresh
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 6 fluid ounces whole milk, or your chosen variety
- Flowers, for decoration
How long does this homemade simple syrup last?
Once you've created and cooled your lavender, rose, and vanilla syrup for this Lily Bloom iced latte, you'll want to know how best to store the leftovers so that you can continue to enjoy this delightful floral drink. To maximize the lifespan of your homemade syrup, you should store it in an airtight container or a jar with a lid and keep it chilled in the fridge. The delicate floral flavors will be at their best within the first week or so of the syrup's creation, but the mixture will last well for up to a month as long as you keep it cool and contained.
To further extend the shelf life of the syrup, you can also freeze it. This will keep the syrup usable for up to half a year, meaning that you can enjoy your floral Lily Bloom lattes with just a quick visit to the freezer. To do this, we recommend pouring out the syrup into an ice cube tray before freezing it; this will give you perfectly portioned shots of the syrup for every latte you make. Simply throw an ice cube of the syrup into your chosen glass, pour the hot coffee shot on top, and wait for the syrup to melt into the latte and infuse it with sweet, floral flavors.
How can you customize this floral latte?
The delicate, floral flavors of lavender and rose are perfectd alongside warming, sweet vanilla in the homemade syrup in this recipe, helping to create a delicious, botanical iced latte that Lily Bloom herself would adore. However, there are plenty of possible adaptions. Firstly, you can change up the homemade syrup according to your preferences. It is perfectly possible to use just one of the floral flavors, either the rose or the lavender, to make the syrup. Alternatively, you could introduce different botanical elements, such as foraged elderflower or hibiscus syrup, to create a different floral finish.
Another simple way to adapt your Lily Bloom latte is to change the milk you use. The rich and creamy qualities of whole milk work well in this recipe, so other creamy milk varieties, such as oat milk or coconut milk, would also make worthy additions. And, if an iced latte isn't quite refreshing enough for you, why not add all the ingredients to a food processor and blend them to make yourself a frozen latte? Finally, your choice of espresso can make all the difference in a latte, but if you aren't in the mood for coffee, you can swap out the espresso shot for matcha powder and create an earthy, sweet, and floral matcha latte inspired by one of the summers biggest movies.