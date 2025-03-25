The Decadent Spanish Coffee Recipe Of Your Dreams

Spanish coffee has a long, surprisingly American history. The drink is credited to Huber's Cafe in Portland, Oregon, which also happens to be the oldest restaurant in the state. According to legend, co-owner James Louie introduced the drink to his bar menu after trying a similar one in Milwaukie, Oregon. When he tried to credit what he thought was the original developer, he learned that the drink was actually adapted from a bar in Mexico. This isn't terribly unusual — all cocktails are riffs of their classic base, and Spanish coffee seems to be inspired by the popular Mexican drink Carajillo. The difference between the two is all about the presentation: The Spanish coffee is meant to be lit on fire.

The cocktail as it is today is credited to Huber's' James Louie because of the subtle but impactful changes he made to the drink. He insists on using 151-proof rum and triple sec so that the drink can be lit with a single match with one hand, which then acts to caramelize the lemon-sugar rim. It also enhances the flavor of the spirits, which are then joined by Kahlua and coffee. Louie's recipe is specific to include nutmeg, too, which adds a nutty-sweet element to the drink. Developer Michelle McGlinn follows Louie's adaptation closely but swaps the nutmeg for chocolate for an even more decadent version of the drink. The result is a deep, sugary flavor with just enough caffeine to keep your energy up all night long.