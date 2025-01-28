The High-Proof Liquor TSA Is Not Cool With Passengers Packing

Walk through any duty-free shop, and one of the first things you'll notice is how much alcohol they stock. So you might think that nearly any kind of spirits would be okay to bring on board your next flight, either in your carry-on or checked baggage. However, there is a notable exception that you're not allowed to fly with at all: Spirits with a very high alcohol by volume (ABV).

According to the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations, any beverage that is more than 70% alcohol (over 140 proof) is prohibited in carry-on or checked baggage. This includes products like Everclear 190, Bacardi 151 (and even higher-proof rums, such as the Caribbean brand River Antoine Royale Grenadian that clocks in at 180 proof), many kinds of absinthe, and certain vodkas. The rationale is that these beverages are simply too flammable for airline safety. Fortunately, distilled spirits are required to list the percent of alcohol by volume on the label, so a simple look at the bottle can help you avoid this mistake.