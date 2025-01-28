The High-Proof Liquor TSA Is Not Cool With Passengers Packing
Walk through any duty-free shop, and one of the first things you'll notice is how much alcohol they stock. So you might think that nearly any kind of spirits would be okay to bring on board your next flight, either in your carry-on or checked baggage. However, there is a notable exception that you're not allowed to fly with at all: Spirits with a very high alcohol by volume (ABV).
According to the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations, any beverage that is more than 70% alcohol (over 140 proof) is prohibited in carry-on or checked baggage. This includes products like Everclear 190, Bacardi 151 (and even higher-proof rums, such as the Caribbean brand River Antoine Royale Grenadian that clocks in at 180 proof), many kinds of absinthe, and certain vodkas. The rationale is that these beverages are simply too flammable for airline safety. Fortunately, distilled spirits are required to list the percent of alcohol by volume on the label, so a simple look at the bottle can help you avoid this mistake.
Making sense of booze on board
For beverages ranging between 24 and 70 percent alcohol (48 to 140 proof), each passenger can carry up to 5 liters in their unopened retail packages. Obviously, full-size bottles must go in your checked baggage since they're over the 3.4 ounce limit for liquids in carry-on bags. There's an exception for bottles bought in duty-free stores abroad, which are packaged in tamper-proof containers that can go into your hand luggage. And if you buy more than one liter there, you'll have to pay customs on it.
What about the delectable beverages you discovered in tasting rooms in California or abroad? Go ahead and stock up Napa Valley wine, Portuguese port, or French Champagne. There's no limit to how much you can carry, as long as it travels in your checked baggage. To protect its quality en route, you may want to package it in an insulated carrier. If you don't have a fancy wine case, bubble wrap and tape will work just fine. Finally, if you have a small bottle of wine or spirits (at or below 3.4 ounces), it can go in your carry-on as long as it's sealed and unopened. However, resist the temptation to drink it while you're flying. Even more regulations state that alcohol can only be consumed on board when it's served by airline staff.