After Trying Carajillo, I'm Never Going Back To The Espresso Martini

The night I first tried a carajillo began like many other nights out with my friends. I was nearly asleep on the couch, probably watching some form of reality television, when my roommate came out into the living room in disbelief — she was ready, and I, very obviously, was not. Despite my fatigue, the potential FOMO seeped in, and 15 minutes later, I was ready to go. Little did I know that this night would be one I'd never forget: The night I ordered a carajillo instead of my usual espresso martini.

It happened at San Diego bar called Born & Raised. There, underneath the dimmed lighting and swanky, old Hollywood interiors, was where my night took the unexpected turn. While, at the time, I can admit that I'd never even heard of a carajillo, I was convinced within my first sip: the carajillo was everything my basic espresso martini could've been, but simply never was.

Served in an 8 oz rocks glass, with one large ice cube and a fresh orange peel, the carajillo even looks cooler than your flimsy espresso martini. The weight of the glass only plays on the depth of the drink. Here, the espresso is paired with Licor 43, which gets its name for all of the different spices and botanicals it contains, and its forefront flavors of vanilla and citrus make the carajillo what I like to think of as the Starbucks latte of coffee cocktails. It's light and sweet, has aromatics of vanilla, orange bitters, and chocolate, and it's all sealed away in a velvety smooth texture that lathers your tongue with every sip. It's an all-around winner, sweeter, and more refreshing than your basic espresso martini — and it's an ideal way to kick off your night.