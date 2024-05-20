What Overproof Rum Is And How To Use It In Cocktails

Using overproof rum to build impactful cocktails is all about balance — as such, if you're making a cocktail with overproof rum, don't make it too sippable. You should be able to taste the punchiness of the liquor rather than try to mask it entirely with bold ingredients. The spirit should be showcased as an Oscar-worthy supporting actor, letting the heat and funk come through.

To incorporate it into your own drinks, start with the cocktail's usual ingredient ratios and adjust from there. Feel free to experiment with extra mixer or more crushed ice for increased dilution. Or, simply reduce the amount of rum you'd normally use by ½ ounce. In the case of the mai tai, which traditionally uses 1 ounce of white rum and ½ ounce of dark rum, you could use ½ ounce each of overproof white rum and 80-proof dark rum. For a "darker" dark and stormy, swap the Goslings Black Seal rum for Goslings 151-proof at 75.5% ABV (and maybe scale it back from 3 ounces of rum to 2 ½ ounces, adjusting to taste from there).

Or stick to the regular cocktail recipe for a bolder, fiery tiki cocktail. You could also add the overproof rum on top of drinks as an aromatic float, bringing the nose to the forefront. Floats can be a great way to showcase funky, grassy overproof Jamaican rums, which would work especially well in an understated lime-mint mojito.