An Overproof Spirit Is The Key To Amaretto Sours With A Kick

When it comes to drink orders, the classic amaretto sour is often bullied because — in short — it's a pleasant, just plain nice cocktail that doesn't taste like poison going down. It's loaded with sweet-tart nutty flavor but not all that much booze; in the traditional assembly, lemon juice, amaretto, egg white (or aquafaba), and maraschino cherry juice are all tied up in a creamy yellow package under a frothy cap and Luxardo cherry skewer trio. The only actual alcohol in an amaretto sour comes from the amaretto, a viscous, almond-flavored Italian liqueur with a modest 20-28% ABV. But if you're thirsty to steer this lovely little liqueur lapper in a bolder direction and throw moderation to the wind, break out the overproof spirits.

Adding an overproof spirit gives this notoriously sweet cocktail a punchy kick, adds complexity, and fills out the body. For the best flavor, opt for cask-strength bourbon or overproof rum — both liquors tote a rich yet robust profile that naturally complements the existing flavors in the amaretto sour. (It's a proven combination: Bourbon and amaretto join forces in the two-parter Godfather cocktail.) Their strength also balances out this dessert-like drink and elevates it to a more mature, sophisticated echelon in bar-dom.

Perhaps the best part about this addition is that it doesn't require any extra steps to incorporate. Simply dry shake all your regular amaretto sour ingredients plus the overproof liquor, then wet shake, strain into an ice-filled rocks glass, and garnish to serve.