Vegan Campfire S'Mores Latte Recipe
A simple mug of hot black coffee will get you up in the morning and ready to start the day. It's quick, easy, and gets the job done. But what about the occasions where something a little more decadent is in order? For cozy fall mornings or slow rainy afternoons, a sweet and creamy latte can be just right drink to have when snuggled up with your favorite book. There are tons of great latte recipes out there, including specialty versions like pumpkin spice.
For those that are looking for a dairy-free option, we've got you covered. Recipe developer has Taylor Murray created a delicious vegan latte inspired by s'mores eaten around a roaring campfire. The chocolate-infused espresso is combined with foamy graham cracker milk and topped with a crisp, golden toasted marshmallow. The hot coffee starts to soften the marshmallow into the milk, leading to a sweet treat that's almost a dessert but with a little kick of energy to keep you going.
Gather the ingredients for a vegan campfire s'mores latte
To make any latte, you'll need to figure out away to get a fresh shot of espresso. A home espresso machine or a nifty Nespresso machine will do the trick, but you can always use instant espresso in a pinch. For the milk, we'll be infusing oat milk with vegan graham crackers. For the oat milk, look for a type that advertises itself as "barista" blend, or something to that effect. This type of oat milk is specially formulated to froth really well. You might think vegan graham crackers will be hard to find, but plain original Nabisco grahams are vegan just as they are.
We're also going to be adding an infusion of chocolate syrup (it just wouldn't be a s'more without it). Luckily, many types of store-bought chocolate syrup are already vegan but you can always make your own to be sure. Last, source some vegan marshmallows. Marshmallows are usually made with gelatin, an animal by-product, so you'll have to do some hunting to find a vegan version.
Step 1: Crush the graham crackers
Crush the graham crackers into fine crumbs.
Step 2: Infuse the milk
Combine the crushed graham crackers with milk and let them infuse at least 20 minutes and up to 2 hours.
Step 3: Strain the milk
Strain the milk and set aside.
Step 4: Toast the marshmallows
Toast two marshmallows using a blow torch or over a gas burner.
Step 5: Add the chocolate syrup
Divide the chocolate syrup between two latte cups.
Step 6: Froth the milk
While the espresso is brewing, froth the graham cracker milk using a milk frother.
Step 7: Pour the espresso
Pour the espresso into the cups, then pour in the frothed milk.
Step 8: Top with toasted marshmallow
Top each latte with a toasted marshmallow. Serve immediately.
What should you use if you can't find vegan marshmallows?
Vegan marshmallows are used in this recipe to keep the latte entirely plant-based and free from animal-derived gelatin, which is commonly found in traditional marshmallows. If you can't find vegan marshmallows, you can consider making your own at home using agar-agar as a gelatin substitute. There are plenty of DIY vegan marshmallow recipes available online.
Alternatively, you can use a dollop of coconut whipped cream or a vegan marshmallow fluff (available in some specialty stores or online) as a topping. While these substitutes won't have the exact same chewy texture as marshmallows, they will still add a creamy, sweet touch to your latte. Remember, the essence of a s'mores latte lies in the combination of chocolate, creaminess, and a hint of toasted sweetness. As long as you can capture these elements, you're on your way to enjoying a delightful beverage!
Can you use a different kind of milk in this vegan s'mores latte?
Oat milk is chosen for this vegan s'mores latte due to its naturally sweet and creamy texture which mimics the richness of dairy milk. However, you're welcome to substitute oat milk with other plant-based milks like almond, soy, coconut, or cashew milk. It's worth noting, though, that each milk alternative has its own unique flavor profile and consistency. Almond milk, for instance, has a slight nutty taste, whereas coconut milk brings in a tropical and creamy flavor.
Soy milk offers a neutral and creamy texture, while cashew milk is rich and slightly sweet. When you substitute, the overall taste of the latte may change slightly based on the milk choice, but the essence of the s'mores – the chocolate and toasted marshmallow – will remain dominant. Experiment with different milks to discover your favorite variation.
- 8 vegan graham crackers
- 1 ½ cups oat milk
- 2 tablespoons vegan chocolate syrup
- 2 shots fresh espresso
- 2 vegan marshmallows
- Crush the graham crackers to fine crumbs.
- Combine graham crackers with milk and let infuse at least 20 minutes and up to two hours. Strain and set aside.
- Toast two marshmallows using a blow torch or over a gas burner.
- Divide chocolate syrup between two latte cups.
- While the espresso is brewing, froth the graham cracker milk using a milk frother.
- Pour the frothed milk into the espresso.
- Top each latte with a toasted marshmallow. Serve immediately.
|Calories per Serving
|430
|Total Fat
|12.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|18.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|72.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.9 g
|Total Sugars
|39.4 g
|Sodium
|380.0 mg
|Protein
|9.7 g