Vegan Campfire S'Mores Latte Recipe

A simple mug of hot black coffee will get you up in the morning and ready to start the day. It's quick, easy, and gets the job done. But what about the occasions where something a little more decadent is in order? For cozy fall mornings or slow rainy afternoons, a sweet and creamy latte can be just right drink to have when snuggled up with your favorite book. There are tons of great latte recipes out there, including specialty versions like pumpkin spice.

For those that are looking for a dairy-free option, we've got you covered. Recipe developer has Taylor Murray created a delicious vegan latte inspired by s'mores eaten around a roaring campfire. The chocolate-infused espresso is combined with foamy graham cracker milk and topped with a crisp, golden toasted marshmallow. The hot coffee starts to soften the marshmallow into the milk, leading to a sweet treat that's almost a dessert but with a little kick of energy to keep you going.