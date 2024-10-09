DIY Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew Recipe

The second that summer wraps up and we sense the first hint of fall, everyone seems to have one thing in mind: pumpkin. Of course, perhaps the most notable leader in the pumpkin brigade is Starbucks, and more specifically its pumpkin spice latte. The coffee chain has expanded its variety of pumpkin beverages over the years, and nowadays the pumpkin cream cold brew is all the rage, providing that classic fall-inspired flavor without being overly sweet. If you are seeking those cozy autumn vibes, why wait in line at Starbucks when you can create a delicious pumpkin cream cold brew in your own kitchen? This recipe, brought to us by wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn, combines the boldness of cold brew coffee with sweet pumpkin, warm cinnamon, rich vanilla, earthy nutmeg, and frothed cream to bring you the flavors of fall without even leaving the house.

Though making this recipe does require some foresight — as in, you'll need to plan ahead to give the cold brew enough time to steep — it's still a notably simple one, and you really don't need any special gadgets beyond a coffee grinder and milk frother. "Making this drink is surprisingly easy," Hahn explains. "You can start by making your own cold brew batch, or just buy premade cold brew and skip that step. Once you have the ingredients on hand, you can whip this up at a moment's notice."