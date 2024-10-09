DIY Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew Recipe
The second that summer wraps up and we sense the first hint of fall, everyone seems to have one thing in mind: pumpkin. Of course, perhaps the most notable leader in the pumpkin brigade is Starbucks, and more specifically its pumpkin spice latte. The coffee chain has expanded its variety of pumpkin beverages over the years, and nowadays the pumpkin cream cold brew is all the rage, providing that classic fall-inspired flavor without being overly sweet. If you are seeking those cozy autumn vibes, why wait in line at Starbucks when you can create a delicious pumpkin cream cold brew in your own kitchen? This recipe, brought to us by wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn, combines the boldness of cold brew coffee with sweet pumpkin, warm cinnamon, rich vanilla, earthy nutmeg, and frothed cream to bring you the flavors of fall without even leaving the house.
Though making this recipe does require some foresight — as in, you'll need to plan ahead to give the cold brew enough time to steep — it's still a notably simple one, and you really don't need any special gadgets beyond a coffee grinder and milk frother. "Making this drink is surprisingly easy," Hahn explains. "You can start by making your own cold brew batch, or just buy premade cold brew and skip that step. Once you have the ingredients on hand, you can whip this up at a moment's notice."
Gather the ingredients for copycat Starbucks pumpkin cream cold brew
To make this recipe, you'll need some whole bean coffee. If you prefer to buy it ground, look for one that has been ground for cold brew coffee. It is a very coarse and chunky grind — fine-ground coffee won't work here. Next, hit up the dairy aisle for half and half or heavy whipping cream. If you want to make a vegan drink, just use full fat canned coconut milk.
Then you'll need some pumpkin puree. Since you only will be using a tablespoon, consider using the leftovers to make pumpkin cookies or pumpkin overnight oats to go with your cold brew. Finally, you'll need vanilla syrup, ground cinnamon, nutmeg, and water. If you don't want to purchase an entire bottle of vanilla syrup, use 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract instead (but know that your drink won't be as sweet).
Step 1: Grind the coffee beans
Using a coffee grinder, coarsely grind the coffee beans, being careful not to grind too fine.
Step 2: Combine the coffee and water
Put the coffee in a 32-ounce mason jar or large container along with the water and stir.
Step 3: Cover and steep
Cover and leave on the counter to brew for 12 hours.
Step 4: Strain the coffee
When 12 hours have passed, layer a nut milk bag on top of a fine mesh strainer and place that on top of a large bowl. Strain the coffee.
Step 5: Put the strained coffee in a jar
Discard the coffee grounds and transfer the strained coffee into a clean mason jar.
Step 6: Combine the cream ingredients
In a tall jar or bowl combine the cream, vanilla syrup, pumpkin puree, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
Step 7: Froth the cream mixture
Use an immersion blender or a handheld frother to blend well.
Step 8: Add ice and coffee to glasses
Add ice to 2 glasses and pour 6 ounces of cold brew into each glass.
Step 9: Add cream and serve
Top with the frothed cream and serve.
Can I make a hot version of this copycat Starbucks pumpkin coffee?
If it's chilly outside and you'd rather have a hot drink, you can easily convert this recipe. You can skip the steps of making cold brew and instead use your preferred method to make a cup of strong, hot coffee.
In a small pot combine the half and half or whipping cream, the vanilla syrup, pumpkin puree, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Bring the heat to medium low and cook for about 5 minutes until everything is combined and warm. Be careful not to let the mixture come to a boil. Then the frothing step remains the same — just add the mixture to a tall glass or jar and blend with an immersion blender or handheld frother to create a frothy mixture.
Then top the hot cup of coffee with the frothy mixture and enjoy. For an extra touch add some whipped cream and sprinkle some cinnamon on top. If you're feeling extra ambitious make your own whipped cream for the ultimate cozy drink.
What are tips for making perfect cold brew coffee?
Cold brew coffee is easier to make than some people think but there are a few things to keep in mind. If you want cold brew that isn't quite so strong, you can increase the water from anywhere between 4 and 5 cups. Make sure to use coffee that you grind yourself and can control the texture, or buy pre-made grounds specifically for cold brew. Otherwise, the cold brew can become bitter. Filtered water is always a good idea for a better tasting cold brew.
When you are steeping the coffee, avoid shortcutting the time, tempting as it may be. You'll need a minimum of 12 hours and up to 24 hours to successfully steep the cold brew, so it's best to get the coffee going a day before you plan to enjoy the finished beverage. The steeping happens best at room temperature.
When you are straining the coffee be careful not to get any grounds in the final brew. We are using double filtration by using a nut milk bag sitting in another strainer to catch any grounds that don't make it into the bag. Finally, if you want to make the cold brew ahead for the week, just keep in a sealed jar in the fridge and use within seven days.