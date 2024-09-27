Frozen Funky Monkey Banana Mocha Recipe
Is it a smoothie? Is it a frozen mocha? Well, it's actually a bit of both. This frozen funky monkey banana mocha takes two exceptional drinks and blends them together, quite literally, into one delicious and well balanced beverage, providing a perfect way to give your day a little lift.
If you like to take your coffee with a shot of fun, try this frozen funky monkey banana mocha recipe from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye. Ready to go in just 5 minutes, this beverage is as simple as adding all of the ingredients to a blender and blitzing them for 20 seconds. Freshly made and cooled espresso is mixed with cocoa powder to create that classic mocha flavor. A whole frozen banana gives you a dose of fruit, and this all joins vanilla extract, whole milk, ice cubes, and honey. Read on to find out how easy it is to whip together this frozen funky monkey banana mocha beverage that's guaranteed to put a smile on your face and some fun in your day.
Gather the ingredients for this funky monkey banana mocha recipe
To begin this funky monkey banana mocha recipe, you will first need to gather the ingredients. You will want a sliced frozen banana, a cooled shot of espresso, honey, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, whole milk, and ice cubes.
Step 1: Add the ingredients to a blender
Add the banana, espresso, honey, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, milk, and ice cubes to a blender or smoothie maker.
Step 2: Blend
Blend everything well for 20–25 seconds.
Step 3: Pour it out
Decant the drink into a glass.
Step 4: Serve
Serve immediately.
- 1 frozen banana, sliced
- 1 ounce espresso, cooled
- 1 tablespoon honey
- ½ teaspoon cocoa powder
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ cup whole milk
- ½ cup ice cubes
How can you change up this funky monkey smoothie?
One of the great things about smoothies is how easy they are to adapt while remaining incredibly simple to throw together — it's hard to go wrong. You can easily make this funky monkey smoothie recipe dairy-free by simply switching out the whole milk for your chosen milk alternative. We recommend oat milk, coconut milk, or soy milk as great options, as they are similarly creamy and work well with the other flavors in the beverage. Another great way to add creaminess to this drink is by adding a spoonful or two of yogurt. This will add both calcium and protein to your beverage, boosting its health benefits even further. You could also add a protein powder or some nut butter to give you a protein boost, and a scoop of oats will make the smoothie more filling.
For more decadent adaptions, adorn your beverage with a squirt or two of whipped cream and a dusting of cocoa powder. Or, to take things a step further, you could add a squeeze of chocolate sauce to the top to highlight the chocolate flavoring of the mocha. Alternatively, a pinch of cinnamon will give the drink a festive finish; an ideal addition for the winter months.
What is the best way to make a smoothie ahead of time and store it?
As smoothies are so quick and convenient to throw together, they make for a great option when you are on the go and don't have time to assemble a more elaborate meal or snack. What makes them even more ideal is that they can be made in advance, and this frozen funky monkey banana mocha recipe is no different.
If you've got leftovers or simply wish to make this drink in advance, it can be blended and stored in the fridge for up to 48 hours in an airtight container. While the drink will lose its iced qualities, keeping it refrigerated will make sure that the drink stays nice and cool, retaining its refreshing quality even without the frozen finish. If you would like your smoothie to be icy, it can also be blended and then frozen in a sealed container. Then, all you need to do is remove your drink from the freezer and wait for it to defrost a little before giving it a stir and then tucking in.