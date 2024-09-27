Is it a smoothie? Is it a frozen mocha? Well, it's actually a bit of both. This frozen funky monkey banana mocha takes two exceptional drinks and blends them together, quite literally, into one delicious and well balanced beverage, providing a perfect way to give your day a little lift.

If you like to take your coffee with a shot of fun, try this frozen funky monkey banana mocha recipe from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye. Ready to go in just 5 minutes, this beverage is as simple as adding all of the ingredients to a blender and blitzing them for 20 seconds. Freshly made and cooled espresso is mixed with cocoa powder to create that classic mocha flavor. A whole frozen banana gives you a dose of fruit, and this all joins vanilla extract, whole milk, ice cubes, and honey. Read on to find out how easy it is to whip together this frozen funky monkey banana mocha beverage that's guaranteed to put a smile on your face and some fun in your day.