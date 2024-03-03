DIY Deluxe Pistachio Latte Recipe

This DIY deluxe pistachio latte beats any coffee shop version. It's a vibrant, comforting, and creamy beverage that will get you going in the morning, all while making you feel like you're wrapped up in a warm cashmere blanket. This seemingly luxe latte is much easier to make than it might appear. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the key to a delicious pistachio latte is to start with homemade pistachio milk.

Though this may sound like a difficult process, making your own pistachio milk is as easy as blending shelled pistachios with water in a blender until smooth. After straining out the solids, you will end up with just the rich and creamy pistachio milk. The pistachio milk, when heated with regular milk in a saucepan and then whisked till frothy, makes the perfect base for espresso. Everything comes together to result in a creamy and delicious drink that will give you all the satisfaction of the perfect apres ski experience. Finish it off with a sprinkle of crushed pistachios, and this drink is like a warm pistachio dessert in a cup for you to sip and enjoy.