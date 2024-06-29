16 Coffee Chains In The US, Ranked

Coffee can spark serious debates and polarize an entire audience of coffee lovers. There are those who enjoy the delicate nature of light roasts, those who prefer the kick-you-in-the-pants dark roasts, and others who only want a hint of coffee in their sugary, flavored drink. Coffee chains in the U.S. offer everything from regularly brewed coffee to one-of-a-kind drinks that are more of a delectable dessert than a simple beverage. How do you choose the right coffee chain? We gathered together some of the most popular coffee chains in America to help you decide where to go to get your next cup of Joe.

It's nearly impossible to compare a hot, black coffee with a blended coffee treat, and many coffee chains offer more than just coffee; there's tea, cocoa, energy drinks, fruity beverages, and an array of finger foods. From chains with tens of thousands of locations (hello, Dunkin') to smaller, local chains (hello, Marylou's), a number of factors went into making this list (see our methodology below). We're sure you'll like something at every chain, but not every coffee shop can be No. 1.