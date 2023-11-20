The Adorable Reason Scooter's Coffee Cups Have A Smiley Sticker

Starbucks may write your name on your coffee cup but Scooter's Coffee's drive-thru which has been around since 1998 is all about the stickers. When you order your favorite drink from the Nebraska-birthed coffee chain, one of the hallmarks of its cups is a happy face sticker. According to Scooter's website, the founder, Linda Eckles wanted to give her customers a little extra encouragement to "Have an amazing day!" The vibes it invokes are real. When your server hands you your cup, it almost feels like you are back in grade school and got a hundred on a test and the teacher put a sticker on it.

Eckles' efforts worked because customers have said it makes their day more special wrapping their hands around their morning happiness. Eckles got the idea after working the drive-thru of Scooter's Coffee's first location. She wanted it to be an outward-facing message of their friendly and fast service.