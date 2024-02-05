Crumbly Hazelnut Coffee Cake Recipe

Coffee cake is a popular and versatile baked treat, perfect for sharing with guests. Despite the name, most coffee cake recipes don't actually contain any coffee, rather this simple lightly sweet cake is meant to be an accompaniment to coffee or tea. Coffee cake usually has a tender crumb, often has a streusel topping, and is a staple for casual get-togethers, brunches, morning meetings, or even as a comforting snack or dessert. Its simplicity makes it suitable for a wide range of occasions, from a family breakfast to an elegant afternoon tea.

The simplicity of a traditional coffee cake recipe also makes it perfect for customization: There are many ways to adapt this classic recipe, and adding toasty, crunchy hazelnuts is a great place to start. The nuttiness of the hazelnuts complements the sweet, soft base of the cake and provides a delightful contrast in textures. Whether it's for a cozy family gathering, a festive holiday brunch, or simply a moment of solitary enjoyment with a good book and a hot beverage, a slice of hazelnut coffee cake can elevate the experience.