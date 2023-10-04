Why You Should Always Mix Your Streusel Topping With A Fork

The cousin of the crumble, crisp, and cobbler, the best streusel can turn a basic coffee cake, muffin, or fruit pie into a splendid, textural treat. To take your buttery, golden, and melt-in-the-mouth streusel to the next level, you should always mix your topping with a fork — instead of a processor or whisk — to create perfect nubbly, nuggets of goodness.

While it's true that some streusel recipes call for pulsing the ingredients in a processor until crumbly, it's very easy to accidentally overmix the flour and butter; just a couple of seconds too long and your crumbly topping will turn into a gummy paste instead of a rubbly mixture with those tasty irregular sized clumps you're looking for. If you're following a streusel recipe that uses cooled melted butter instead of cubed, cold butter, there's a bigger risk of this occurring.

The problem with an overmixed streusel is that it becomes extra crisp and compact in the oven instead of crumbly and light. Using a fork to combine the dry ingredients with the butter gives you greater control when it comes to attaining the perfect nubby texture, which lies somewhere in the middle between the sandy and wet stages. Furthermore, because the fork is cold, it won't heat and soften the butter in the same way as using your warm hands would.