All 7 Cholula Hot Sauce Flavors, Ranked

How do you add spice to your favorite foods? Perhaps you pack in the heat by way of spices like cayenne pepper or red pepper flakes, or maybe you opt for incorporating the spice after the cooking process is done by way of hot sauce. There's certainly no shortage of hot sauce options out there, but if you're someone who likes the classics, then there's a good chance that you've either drizzled Cholula hot sauce onto your food at a restaurant, or perhaps you even keep your pantry stocked with a bottle or two. This hot sauce brand, which was named after the Mexican city of Cholula, has been around for over 100 years, and it's most distinct thanks to its assortment of spicy flavors and easily identifiable wooden caps.

Much like any hot sauce brand that boasts several flavors, Cholula is perhaps best known for its original flavor, which includes staple ingredients like red peppers, salt, water, vinegar, and spices. That said, Cholula does indeed have a whole lineup of flavors, and as a lifelong hot sauce fan and aficionado, I've put each Cholula hot sauce flavor to the test to determine which is the best of the best. When sampling each sauce, I looked for flavors that were balanced, packed just the right amount of heat, perhaps offered up something unique or complex, and most importantly of all, tasted good.