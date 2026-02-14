7 Target Favorite Day Baked Goods To Buy And 6 To Avoid

Of all the things you could buy at Target, baked goods might not be the first to come to mind. That said, there is an abundance of baked goods tucked not-so-secretly away near the produce section, most of them falling under Target's Favorite Day brand. I'm talking grocery store bakery classics like old-fashioned donuts and frosted sugar cookies, along with more unique additions like mini scones and tiny cream cheese croissants. There's quite the variety to be found — so much so that the unfamiliar Target shopper may be unsure about which Favorite Day bakery goods are worth purchasing and which aren't.

To make your shopping experience a little easier, I've compiled a list of seven that are worth buying and 6 Favorite Day Baked goods that you should avoid. Not only have I enjoyed plenty of Favorite Day bakery products in the past, but I specifically tried each product for this article, so even those that I don't recommend come from a first-hand tasting experience. When determining which baked goods are or aren't worth it, texture was a big factor here (more so than with your average food item). No one likes a dry pastry or baked good, and moreover, no one likes a baked good that's too sweet (or, on the other hand, not sweet enough). It came down to balance with these baked goods, and those that I recommend purchasing strike that balance of being perfectly soft (or chewy) and sweet, while those less-successful pastries are those that were simply too dry, too bland, or even too sweet.